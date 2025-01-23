New Shinobi And Take On Warriors Headline Sony State Of Play Switch Announcements

by Donald Theriault - February 12, 2025, 10:12 pm EST

Discuss in talkback! Source: Sony

Once again, it's nice to see that every other console maker's events can be tax deductible.

Sony held their first State of Play presentation of the year earlier today but the Switch still got some new releases out of it. The Warriors franchise is going even further into procedural generation with the announcement of Warriors: Abyss, which will be available on Switch tomorrow. Abyss will be the first roguelike game in the history of the long-running genre, but will include the traditional Warriors action.

It's Sonic's 30th anniversary, and we have new details about Sonic Racing CrossWorlds: the "CrossWorlds" in the title are special areas found by driving into rings that are different than the normal track AND spit the racer out into a completely different track setup once completed. Although no release date was given, a network test will open signups next Friday ( which is PlayStation exclusive ), and instructions for the game are already online.

), and instructions for the game are already online. Dave the Diver continues its quest to become the nexus of third party game development with a new DLC called "Ichiban's Holiday" that crosses the game over with the Like a Dragon games. The DLC will be available in April.

After being revealed in April, the remastered Onimusha 2 was given a May 21 launch date.

2025 appears to be the year of the ninja revival as Sega has renewed their partnership with Streets of Rage developer Lizardcube for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance which will be available on August 29 - the first appearance of the Shinobi series since the 3DS.

Konami has hooked up with French independent studio ZeDrimeTim for Darwin's Paradox, a platformer starring an octopus that will launch sometime this year.