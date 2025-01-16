Capcom Showcase Reveals Onimusha 2 Remaster, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Release Date

It all depends on your skill - face it straight!

Capcom held a stream event earlier today which included a couple of announcements for the Switch.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - originally announced in last August's Partner Showcase for Switch release in "2025" - received a confirmed date of May 16. The second collection includes a pair of Capcom vs SNK titles, the Power Stone duology, and Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper among its included games.

The other announcement was a remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny. The action title originally released on the PlayStation 2 in 20002 was confirmed for launch in 2025, but no further details were provided.