GB Donkey Kong, Mario's Picross Added To Switch Online Game Boy List

One of those is a true "what took you so long" moment.

Nintendo has resolved an item from our list of requested Switch 2 re-releases even before the Switch 2 Direct.

The Game Boy library has added a pair of Mario themed games ahead of this Monday's MAR10 celebrations in the Game Boy Donkey Kong (1994) and Mario's Picross. Colloquially known as "Donkey Kong '94", the former was a spotlight game for the Super Game Boy in its initial release and adds nearly a hundred levels to the classic Donkey Kong gameplay. Mario's Picross (1995) was the first Picross game to be published by Nintendo in North America, and has 256 basic nonogram puzzles.

Other elements of the MAR10 celebrations include sales on Mario games both in stores and on the eShop, including 75% off Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.