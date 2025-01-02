Nintendo Downloads - January 2, 2025

Here's to a happy new year - and may she be a damn sight better than the old one.

Things we missed last week: A localization of the puzzle game Platform 4, but the big movers were in Japan with the release of the latest from Onion Games (Moon) with Stray Children and a seemingly-exclusive Arcade Archives release of Super Dimension Fortress Macross. Take a wild guess why that is.

See, if more weeks were like this I wouldn't lose entire weekends to doing the weekly articles. Five games in North America, nine in Europe of which five have already came out in North America, and Japan gets ONE that came out in North America a month+ ago. (John gave it an 8.5, at least.) So with that, best of luck if you're traveling on amateur hour tomorrow night, happy New Year, and hopefully I will check the eShop Tuesday after my IRL job and it STAYS this quiet.

North America

Parking Tycoon: Business Simulator (US$11.99/C$16.99: Friday)

Critical Strike Shooter ($11.99/$16.99: Saturday)

Titangods ($9.99/$9.99: Friday)

The Legend of Cyber Cowboy ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Life or Reach ($3.57/$5.00: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Edia (re-releasers of Cosmic Fantasy, Gaiares, the Valis games, Telenet Shooting Collection) titles are on sale until January 16 - most of which at 50% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Broken Reality (€14.99/£13.49: Monday)

Smoots Summer Games II (€12.49/£10.00)

Parking Tycoon: Business Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Critical Strike Shooter (€11.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Game Empire Tycoon: Dealer Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Backrooms Horror Escape (€8.99/£8.09: Monday)

Sky Aces: WWII Combat (€7.99/£7.19: Monday)

The Legend of Cyber Cowboy (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Life or Reach (€3.05/£2.65: Wednesday)

Broken Reality (¥2299: Monday)