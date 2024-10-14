Other Items From The Nintendo Corporate Management Policy Briefing

Yes, we're aware it says "20XX" for the Switch successor's launch date, you don't need to point that out.
In addition to the backwards compatibility announcement, Nintendo gave some updates on other initiatives. The full presentation slides are here (PDF link), but some highlights:
- There are currently 34m people paying for Switch Online - though Nintendo admitted that a lack of online games has seen the number fall back compared to the same period last year. Expansion Pack subscribers were not broken out, though the count is "increasing steadily". There are approximately 366m Nintendo accounts registered as well.
- Of the more than 1.3bn pieces of software sold on Switch (a still-extending company record), Mario games have combined for 191m sales (given as 64m for Mario Kart, 42m for 3D Mario, 41m for 2D Mario, and 34m for Mario Party - as of September 30, so no indication of Jamboree sales). The Splatoon series was announced at 26m units, and Pokemon main games are at 99m as of the same date.
- Compared to Wii U / 3DS combined, Switch sales for Pikmin are 441% higher, Kirby games are 268% higher, Metroid is 503% higher, and Xenoblade games are up 508%.
- The Super Mario Movie sequel was reconfirmed for April 2026, while the Zelda movie will be out sometime before the end of the decade.
- Super Nintendo World will be opening on May 22 in Orlando, FL and a park in Singapore is also planned
- Although Nintendo has not ruled out further acquisitions, they plan to focus on growing what is already in place rather than attempting to grow through purchasing other companies who may not match their culture.