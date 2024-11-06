Nintendo Announces Full Backwards Compatibility And Retention Of Nintendo Switch Online For Successor

You know, if you want to remove the asset flips and AI generated stuff, that'd be swell.

Nintendo has dropped some big news for the successor to the Switch today.

At their Corporate Management Policy briefing today following the release of the company's Q2 2024-25 results, it was confirmed that the Switch's successor console - whatever it may be - will feature "full support" for Switch software, as well as Nintendo Switch Online carrying over.

"This is Furukawa. At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date.: - Nintendo Co Ltd Twitter post

Whether this will be strict digital backwards compatibility or the new console will have support for Switch physical software (such as the 3DS's cartridge slot supporting DS games) will presumably be announced at the later date.