S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Coming to Switch this Month

Just in time for Halloween.

The original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch later this month on October 31. The collection previously released on Xbox and Playstation platforms earlier this year. The original trilogy includes S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl (2007), S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky (2008), and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat (2009). The Switch version will feature newly added Gyro and touch screen support for aiming and UI navigation respectively.

The games will be sold digitally for 19.99 USD/19.99 EUR/15.99 GBP each and for 39.99 USD/39.99 EUR/32.99 GBP as a bundle.