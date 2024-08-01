First Game In Long-Running Trails Franchise To Get 3D Switch Remake In 2025

At which point at least one member of staff had to rehinge their jaw.

About two thirds of the long-running Trails series of RPGs is on Switch currently, and it appears Falcom is going back to fill in some of the gaps.

During a highlight reel today, a new version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky (known as Trails in the Sky The 1st) was shown with a 2025 launch window. Originally released on the PSP and PC in 2011 in North America, the Switch version will include enhanced graphics and a remastered soundtrack.

With the release of The 1st, only four games in the Trails series - the two Sky sequels and the first two Trails of Cold Steel games - will remain to be released (or localized) on Switch.