Late Era 3DS Remake Hatch Tales Delayed Again, Now Due In Summer

Sure, run right up against the game that killed game journalism getting an expansion. That'll work so well.

A beleaguered Kickstarter project originally slated to release this week is getting another three months in the oven.

Following an announcement last fall of a March 28, 2024 launch date for Hatch Tales, developer Atooi confirmed to backers today that the remake of Chicken Wiggle was now slated to launch on June 21.

In addition to the delay announcement, stated as due to a desire to "deliver an unparalleled gaming experience that exceeds expectations", a new trailer was released: