Late Era 3DS Remake Hatch Tales Delayed Again, Now Due In Summer

by Donald Theriault - March 27, 2024, 8:57 pm EDT
Total comments: 1

A beleaguered Kickstarter project originally slated to release this week is getting another three months in the oven.

Following an announcement last fall of a March 28, 2024 launch date for Hatch Tales, developer Atooi confirmed to backers today that the remake of Chicken Wiggle was now slated to launch on June 21.

In addition to the delay announcement, stated as due to a desire to "deliver an unparalleled gaming experience that exceeds expectations", a new trailer was released:

Lemonade8 hours ago

This is kind of beyond a joke now, but I still look forward to playing it eventually

