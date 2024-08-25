Episode 889: Fungi Have Sex

...unlike other, lazier kingdoms.

Our gaze has laid low another Nintendo mobile game, by reminding Nintendo that Pocket Camp is a thing that exists. (00:00:00) For this, we accept no blame.

Instead we have New Business! James thought trying out the latest[ish] Arcade Archives game would be a good idea. It turns out that The Final Round is truly an awful boxing game, despite it's infinitely better (and inaccurate) Japanese name: Hard Puncher: Bloodsoaked Glory (00:11:26). Guillaume has embraced his inner 80s Japanese businessman with Yakuza 0 (00:35:17). Greg got his hands on the first couple chapters of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, this year's least predictable game (00:40:31). Jon returns to hell with Diablo 2: Resurrected (00:52:23).

After a break, we LISTEN TO MAIL! This week we build a better Nintendo Museum and figure out what Nintendo character is a secret fertility god. You can fertilize our inbox by clicking here.