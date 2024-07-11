New Echoes Of Hyrule Trailers Focuses On Exploring Hyrule

Adding Breath of the Wild exploration to a 2D world sounds like something Reese would cook up.

We have new details about the exploration of next month's Echoes of Wisdom.

The near-six minute long trailer (available below) shows how Zelda navigates the world, showing the now-ubiquitous races such as Zora (in both Sea and River residence) and Gorons as well as some Deku Scrubs. Some new abilities were shown including the ability to use Zelda's wand to bind an object and move it by walking, as well as a "reverse bind" that lets a flying creature allow Zelda to fly as well.

Echoes of Wisdom is still slated to release on September 26.