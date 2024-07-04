Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets Gameplay Trailer and Physical Release on Switch

The only sport that's taken longer to get a new game than college football.
We've got our first gameplay trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. The trailer shows of character creation in addition to single player and online multiplayer modes. Beyond that, the Switch version will also be getting a physical release sometime later this year. The Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 versions will see a physical release on Nov. 8, 2024. The Nintendo Switch edition will be released "this holiday season." Meanwhile the Digital Release is schedule for September 3, 2024.
While we feel it is our obligation to offer coverage of all major Nintendo Switch releases, no coverage of any game should be taken as personal support by any of our staff for the views of anyone involved in its creation.