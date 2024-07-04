Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gets Gameplay Trailer and Physical Release on Switch

by John Rairdin - July 29, 2024, 10:06 am EDT

Discuss in talkback! Source: Warner Bros. Games

The only sport that's taken longer to get a new game than college football.

We've got our first gameplay trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. The trailer shows of character creation in addition to single player and online multiplayer modes. Beyond that, the Switch version will also be getting a physical release sometime later this year. The Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 versions will see a physical release on Nov. 8, 2024. The Nintendo Switch edition will be released "this holiday season." Meanwhile the Digital Release is schedule for September 3, 2024.