SNK vs Capcom: SVC Chaos Coming To Switch Monday

This came from the SNK side so the bosses will be a right pain in the rear.

Another crossover fighting game is coming to Switch very soon, and though it does run Capcom there's a different dance partner.

A version of 2003 arcade crossover fighter SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos - whose only prior release in North America was on the original Xbox 20 years ago - has been revealed at the EVO fighting game tournament in Las Vegas; it is available now on PC and will launch on Switch this coming Monday.

One of the last games produced by the original SNK, SVC Chaos features 36 characters from both of the contingent company libraries in a one-on-one format. Rollback netcode is expected to be included in the Switch version.