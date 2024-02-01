We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
World Of Goo 2 Officially Confirmed As Switch Console Exclusive, Launching In May

by Donald Theriault - February 21, 2024, 6:18 pm EST
Source: Nintendo Direct

One of the great WiiWare success stories is back in the fold.

After being shown for the first time during the Winter Games Fest 2023, we have confirmation of World of Goo 2's console home - and the sequel will also be exclusive to a Nintendo system.

The sequel to the smash WiiWare success, World of Goo 2 was confirmed for release on May 23 in today's Partner Showcase: it will be at least temporarily a console exclusive on Switch.

New powers were shown as well as a Switch-only 4 player co-op mode.

