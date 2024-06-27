Splatoon 3 Announces Apparent Final Splatfest, New Amiibo Sets

36 hours of Tricolor Turf War sounds like the ninth layer of hell.

Splatoon 3 may be coming in for a landing, but it has one last big blowout before it goes into for fun mode.

The final three-way Splatfest event - posing the question of which is more important, Past / Present / Future, will start on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and run for 72 hours (instead of the normal 48). The three idol groups of the Splatoon series - the Squid Sisters, Off The Hook, and Deep Cut - will all pick sides for the show. Two years of updates and Splatfests were promised for Splatoon 3 when it was introduced.

The week before on September 5, Amiibo themed around the Squid Sisters and Off The Hook as they appear in the story modes and DLC for Splatoon 3.

Nintendo has produced a (kayfabe) interview with the three groups as well as aired the trailer for the event: