EA Sports FC 25 Announced, Maintaining New Feature Parity

If you'd like to see what Argentina v Columbia looks like WITHOUT stadium invasion delays, here's your chance.

EA Sports is not letting off the gas for their second kick at Switch soccer without the mafia FIFA license.

EA Sports FC 25 has been announced for a September 27 kickoff on Switch (and all other active platforms), and it appears that this year's edition will not be a "Legacy" one for Switch. New features such as a 5v5 "Rush" mode, enhanced tactics, and new options for women's leagues in the Career mode are advertised for the game on Switch, though it will also require 31GB of storage regardless of acquisition method (physical or digital).

The game's cover athlete is English star Jude Bellingham, famous for scoring in added time for England in the round of 16 at the recent European championships which allowed his squad to eventually advance to the finals.