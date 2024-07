Welcome to Sakamoto's world.

It's a red hot Famicom summer as a new set of meeting minutes from the Detective Club is coming.

Following a tease last week, Nintendo have announced Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club. The first original adventure in the series in this century, it will launch with a physical version.

Presumably due to themes, the North American release has an ESRB M rating.