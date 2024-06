That title's a mouthful.

After several rounds of killing game adventure, the Danganronpa team is moving into the strategy RPG realm.

Launching in early 2025, The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy stars a student forced to move into the titular school and fend off "school invaders" (monsters) for 100 in-game days. The defense takes the form of a strategy RPG, with the prep work serving as school exploration.