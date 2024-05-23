Pair Of Capcom Collections Take Prosecution For A Ride This Year

At least we no longer have to hear "when's mahvel".

Capcom is continuing their trend of compilations on multiple platforms by filling in two major holes in today's Direct.

The sole collection with a confirmed date is the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, which will release on September 6. The collection contains the two Ace Attorney spinoffs starring prosecuting attorney Miles Edgeworth, the second of which as a late DS game was not previously localized. A switch will allow for changing from the HD art to pixel art in the style of the DS.

The second collection due in "2024" was Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, which includes seven games in both the belt-scrolling brawler and crossover fighting game genres. In addition to games such as Marvel vs Capcom 2 and X-Men: Children of the Atom, it will include the side-scrolling beat 'em up The Punisher for the first time outside Japan.