Square Enix Reuniting With Two Legends For New Version Of Fantasian

We had Fantasian on the bingo card, but not who the publisher would be.

The careers of two legends of gaming are coming full circle on Switch this holiday.

Fantasian: Neo Beyond, a version one of the early titles for the Apple Arcade service, was announced for release on Switch this holiday season. The game is known for complex turn based battles and backgrounds designed originally as real-life dioramas to achieve unique effects.

The game's scenario was written by Hironobu Sakaguchi and the soundtrack was composed by Nobuo Uematsu, respectively the chief scenario writer and most famous composer of the Final Fantasy series: this Switch release will be published by Square Enix, marking the first time Square has published a Sakaguchi-penned game since he left Square to form the Mistwalker studio following the release of the infamous Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within theatrical film in 2001.