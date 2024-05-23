We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Square Enix Reuniting With Two Legends For New Version Of Fantasian

by Donald Theriault - June 18, 2024, 11:05 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Direct

We had Fantasian on the bingo card, but not who the publisher would be.

The careers of two legends of gaming are coming full circle on Switch this holiday.

Fantasian: Neo Beyond, a version one of the early titles for the Apple Arcade service, was announced for release on Switch this holiday season. The game is known for complex turn based battles and backgrounds designed originally as real-life dioramas to achieve unique effects.

The game's scenario was written by Hironobu Sakaguchi and the soundtrack was composed by Nobuo Uematsu, respectively the chief scenario writer and most famous composer of the Final Fantasy series: this Switch release will be published by Square Enix, marking the first time Square has published a Sakaguchi-penned game since he left Square to form the Mistwalker studio following the release of the infamous Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within theatrical film in 2001.

Talkback

broodwars1 hour ago

I can't be the only one who heard "Man With a Machine Gun" playing that entire presentation.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement