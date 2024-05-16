New Switch System Software Available To Enforce Removal Of Social Media Posting

Adding system stability by removing an unstable social network owner.

The promised excising of the late social network Twitter has been completed.

System software 18.1.0 has been released tonight which has removed Twitter as an option for posting screen captures from the "Manage Screenshots and Videos" setting, leaving only Facebook as an option. Social media has been removed entirely from the Friend Suggestions option, leaving only Nintendo mobile apps and the legacy 3DS / Wii U friends lists.

Alternatives for pulling screenshots from the Switch if Facebook is not an option are a QR code-based wireless version or via a USB connection. Nintendo has not released the full patch notes for 18.1.0 as of press time.