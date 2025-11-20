New Capcom Property Pragmata Coming To Switch 2 In Apirl

First original game from the big C in... a decade at this point?

The flexibility of the RE Engine is letting more than just Resident Evil Requiem come to Switch 2 next year.

Capcom have announced that their action game Pragmata will include a Switch 2 version when it launches on April 24, 2026. Originally announced at the PlayStation 5 reveal in 2020, the game is a product of younger development staff at Capcom and was announced at the time as their first original property in eight years.

A demo called the "Pragmata Sketchbook" is now out on Steam, and is supposed to come to consoles shortly.