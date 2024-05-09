Real-time Tactics Roguelite Grit and Valor - 1949 Coming to Switch in 2025

RTS and mechs go together like peanut butter and jelly.

I had the opportunity to attend a brief preview event for Grit and Valor - 1949, a tactics-focused RTS coming to Switch in 2025. From UK developer Milky Tea, who previously released HyperBrawl Tournament and Coffin Dodgers, Grit and Valor takes a darker and more serious tone compared to the studio's previous offerings.

In randomly generated battlefields, players are tasked with survival-style objectives and the opportunity to upgrade their squad in between missions. Waves of enemies ratchet up the tension as you work on lasting to the final wave and completing your regular and bonus tasks. What really caught my eye was the almost diorama-looking perspective and the need to stay on your toes to outsmart your opposition, not to mention the importance of customizing your mech squad effectively for each battle.

You can find the announcement trailer below. I'm excited to see more Grit and Valor - 1949 ahead of its launch next year.