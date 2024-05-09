Nintendo Downloads - May 9, 2024

The eShop and the Toronto Maple Leafs: Both things I've watched for years that need to be blown the F up.

Things we missed last week: Rastan Saga (or just Rastan) from Taito, one of their more beloved properties in the late 1980s, hit the Archives.

There are a couple of standout indie titles this week, with Little Kitty, Big City providing an opportunity to explore as a cat that isn't a sad dad (shoutout to Stray), while Animal Well goes a little bit more confined and claustrophobic with its exploration. Both seem to be worth a look. (We'll have a review for Animal Well later this week.)

Other things I'm keeping an eye on: the EggConsole is adding Ys Oath in Felghana under its original name since we seem to be not able to get it any other way, Pac-Man 99 died seemingly for both F-Zero 99 and a 64 player Pac-le royale that was originally on Stadia, and we get the first Western release of Rainbow Cotton.

North America

Little Kitty, Big City (US$24.99/C$34.99)

Gift ($24.99/$32.5)

Imagine Earth ($24.99/$32.5)

Animal Well ($24.99/$31.99)

Devil Girl ($24.99/$34.49: Saturday)

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

The Night of the Rabbit ($19.99/$21.99: Wednesday)

Summer Games Challenge ($19.99/$26.49)

1000xResist ($19.99/$25.99)

Rainbow Cotton ($19.99/$24.99)

Qualia: The Path of Promise ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

The Prisoner of the Night ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process ($14.99/$20)

Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms ($14.99/$19.49)

Pummel Party ($14.99/$19.49)

Culinary Cooking Master Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Saturday)

Hand in Hand ($12/$16.29: Saturday)

Gearhead Karting Simulator ($11.99/$16.99)

Hotel Hustle ($10.99/$14.99: Friday)

Coconut Farm 3D ($9.99/$12.49: Monday)

Mars Farming 2034 ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Roman City Tycoon ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Wanderers from Ys PC8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Ninja Shuriken Master ($5.99/$7.99: Sunday)

Adventure Field Remake ($4.99/$4.99: Monday)

Vampire: Darkness Falls ($4.99/$6.84)

Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle ($4.99/$6.49)

Kinduo 2 - Frostbite ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

King of Pyramid Thieves ($3.99/$4.99: Wednesday)

Battle Minesweeper Online ($3.99/$5.41)

Spot The Odd ($3.99/$5.39)

Animals Drop ($3.20/$4.40)

Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 ($2.30/$3.00)

Omiko Kororin Game ($2.00/not releasing)

MergeZ ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In recognition of today's Sith Orthodox Star Wars Day, various Star Wars titles are on sale until Friday including 50% off the completed Knights of the Old Republic 1 (which also has an NSO trial). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Devil Girl (€25.99/£23.99: Saturday)

Imagine Earth (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Gift (€24.99/£20.99: Wednesday)

Little Kitty, Big City (€24.99/£22.49)

Animal Well (€24.49/£20.99)

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

The Night of the Rabbit (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Rainbow Cotton (€19.99/£17.99)

Summer Games Challenge (€19.99/£17.99)

1000xResist (€19.99/£16.75)

Qualia: The Path of Promise (€18.99/£15.99: Friday)

The Prisoner of the Night (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms (€14.99/£13.99)

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process (€14.99/£12.99)

Pummel Party (€14.79/£13.29)

Culinary Cooking Master Simulator (€12.99/£12.99: Saturday)

Hand in Hand (€11.99/£10.99: Saturday)

Hotel Hustle (€10.99/£9.89: Friday)

Coconut Farm 3D (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Ninja Shuriken Master (€5.99/£5.99: Sunday)

EggConsole Wanderers from Ys PC8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Adventure Field Remake (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Kinduo 2 - Frostbite (€4.99/£4.99)

Let's Throoow! Street Basketball Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle (€4.99/£4.49)

King of Pyramid Thieves (€3.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Battle Minesweeper Online (€3.99/£3.59)

Animals Drop (€3/£2.69)

Spot The Odd (€2.49/£2.24)

Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 (€2.2/£2.00: Wednesday)

MergeZ (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Rainbow Cotton (¥3960)

Gift (¥3520)

Little Kitty, Big City (¥3480)

Devil Girl (¥3300)

Animal Well (¥2950)

Qualia: The Path of Promise (¥2860)

Imagine Earth (¥2750)

The Night of the Rabbit (¥2399)

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process (¥2240)

Culinary Cooking Master Simulator (¥1999)

Gearhead Karting Simulator (¥1799)

Pummel Party (¥1700)

Hotel Hustle (¥1660)

Mechs vs Kaijus (¥1500)

My Reality Is Too Fulfilling (¥1500)

Kobolok (¥1494)

Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms (¥990)

Mysterious Witch and a Dreamy Treasure (¥980)

Crab Digger: Tropical Island (¥899)

EggConsole Wanderers from Ys PC8801mkIISR (¥880)

Let's Throoow! Street Basketball Simulator (¥749)

Adventure Field Remake (¥580)

Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle (¥499)

Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 (¥300)

Big Watermelon Match (¥299)

Omiko Kororin Game (¥240)