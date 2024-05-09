Nintendo Downloads - May 9, 2024

The eShop and the Toronto Maple Leafs: Both things I've watched for years that need to be blown the F up.
Things we missed last week: Rastan Saga (or just Rastan) from Taito, one of their more beloved properties in the late 1980s, hit the Archives.
There are a couple of standout indie titles this week, with Little Kitty, Big City providing an opportunity to explore as a cat that isn't a sad dad (shoutout to Stray), while Animal Well goes a little bit more confined and claustrophobic with its exploration. Both seem to be worth a look. (We'll have a review for Animal Well later this week.)
Other things I'm keeping an eye on: the EggConsole is adding Ys Oath in Felghana under its original name since we seem to be not able to get it any other way, Pac-Man 99 died seemingly for both F-Zero 99 and a 64 player Pac-le royale that was originally on Stadia, and we get the first Western release of Rainbow Cotton.
North America
Little Kitty, Big City (US$24.99/C$34.99)
Gift ($24.99/$32.5)
Imagine Earth ($24.99/$32.5)
Animal Well ($24.99/$31.99)
Devil Girl ($24.99/$34.49: Saturday)
Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)
The Night of the Rabbit ($19.99/$21.99: Wednesday)
Summer Games Challenge ($19.99/$26.49)
1000xResist ($19.99/$25.99)
Rainbow Cotton ($19.99/$24.99)
Qualia: The Path of Promise ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)
The Prisoner of the Night ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)
CorpoNation: The Sorting Process ($14.99/$20)
Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms ($14.99/$19.49)
Pummel Party ($14.99/$19.49)
Culinary Cooking Master Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Saturday)
Hand in Hand ($12/$16.29: Saturday)
Gearhead Karting Simulator ($11.99/$16.99)
Hotel Hustle ($10.99/$14.99: Friday)
Coconut Farm 3D ($9.99/$12.49: Monday)
Mars Farming 2034 ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)
Roman City Tycoon ($9.99/$12.99: Saturday)
EggConsole Wanderers from Ys PC8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)
Ninja Shuriken Master ($5.99/$7.99: Sunday)
Adventure Field Remake ($4.99/$4.99: Monday)
Vampire: Darkness Falls ($4.99/$6.84)
Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle ($4.99/$6.49)
Kinduo 2 - Frostbite ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
King of Pyramid Thieves ($3.99/$4.99: Wednesday)
Battle Minesweeper Online ($3.99/$5.41)
Spot The Odd ($3.99/$5.39)
Animals Drop ($3.20/$4.40)
Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 ($2.30/$3.00)
Omiko Kororin Game ($2.00/not releasing)
MergeZ ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: In recognition of today's Sith Orthodox Star Wars Day, various Star Wars titles are on sale until Friday including 50% off the completed Knights of the Old Republic 1 (which also has an NSO trial). PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Devil Girl (€25.99/£23.99: Saturday)
Imagine Earth (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)
Gift (€24.99/£20.99: Wednesday)
Little Kitty, Big City (€24.99/£22.49)
Animal Well (€24.49/£20.99)
Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)
The Night of the Rabbit (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)
Rainbow Cotton (€19.99/£17.99)
Summer Games Challenge (€19.99/£17.99)
1000xResist (€19.99/£16.75)
Qualia: The Path of Promise (€18.99/£15.99: Friday)
The Prisoner of the Night (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms (€14.99/£13.99)
CorpoNation: The Sorting Process (€14.99/£12.99)
Pummel Party (€14.79/£13.29)
Culinary Cooking Master Simulator (€12.99/£12.99: Saturday)
Hand in Hand (€11.99/£10.99: Saturday)
Hotel Hustle (€10.99/£9.89: Friday)
Coconut Farm 3D (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)
Ninja Shuriken Master (€5.99/£5.99: Sunday)
EggConsole Wanderers from Ys PC8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)
Adventure Field Remake (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)
Kinduo 2 - Frostbite (€4.99/£4.99)
Let's Throoow! Street Basketball Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)
Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle (€4.99/£4.49)
King of Pyramid Thieves (€3.99/£3.99: Wednesday)
Battle Minesweeper Online (€3.99/£3.59)
Animals Drop (€3/£2.69)
Spot The Odd (€2.49/£2.24)
Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 (€2.2/£2.00: Wednesday)
MergeZ (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)
Japan
Rainbow Cotton (¥3960)
Gift (¥3520)
Little Kitty, Big City (¥3480)
Devil Girl (¥3300)
Animal Well (¥2950)
Qualia: The Path of Promise (¥2860)
Imagine Earth (¥2750)
The Night of the Rabbit (¥2399)
CorpoNation: The Sorting Process (¥2240)
Culinary Cooking Master Simulator (¥1999)
Gearhead Karting Simulator (¥1799)
Pummel Party (¥1700)
Hotel Hustle (¥1660)
Mechs vs Kaijus (¥1500)
My Reality Is Too Fulfilling (¥1500)
Kobolok (¥1494)
Chronicles of Magic: Divided Kingdoms (¥990)
Mysterious Witch and a Dreamy Treasure (¥980)
Crab Digger: Tropical Island (¥899)
EggConsole Wanderers from Ys PC8801mkIISR (¥880)
Let's Throoow! Street Basketball Simulator (¥749)
Adventure Field Remake (¥580)
Dark Fantasy Epic Jigsaw Puzzle (¥499)
Mysterious Adventure of Michael 2 (¥300)
Big Watermelon Match (¥299)
Omiko Kororin Game (¥240)