Nintendo Downloads - May 2, 2024

Sadly, North America does not get Mario Day, Creatures Day, Pi Day, Steve Austin Day, and St. Patrick's Day as a Golden Week.

Things we missed last week: The Archives release is Numan Athletics, a precursor to the Enhanced Games created by Namco in 1993. Late 1990s EGM editors rejoice!

Most years Golden Week in Japan would mean a light release schedule and a blissfully easy week free from shadowdrops. Of course, this is 2024, so we're definitely not starting that way - mostly due to Nintendo beginning their shift to Thursday releases starting this week with Endless Ocean: Luminous. Other things of note: El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron has already had judgment laid upon it by John - no shock on the score if you know his history - and Tuesday's Before the Green Moon got a look from Allyson.

For things we haven't reviewed yet: A Touhou cooking game, those last two Freddi Fish games we were missing, and long lost shooter TriggerHeart Excelica finally gets released in North America and Europe. Also, as would be expected for Golden Week, your favorite Japanese publisher is probably having a sale.

North America

Retail

MotoGP 24 (US$49.99/C$66.99)

Endless Ocean: Luminous ($49.99/$64.99)

Digital

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron ($29.99/$27.80: Sunday)

TriggerHeart Excelica ($29.99/$40.68)

Touhou Mystia's Izakaya ($26.99/$34.99)

Outbreak The Fedora Files: WHat Lydia Knows ($19.99/$19.99: Friday)

Surmount ($14.99/$20.99)

Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition ($14.99/$19.99)

Freddi Fish 2: The Case of the Haunted Schoolhouse ($14.99/$19.99)

Freddi Fish 5: The Case of the Creatures of Coral Cove ($14.99/$19.99)

All Noobs Must Die ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Before the Green Moon ($11.99/$14.99: Tuesday)

Tales from Candleforth ($11.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Sclash ($9.99/$13.5)

Full Metal Sergeant ($9.99/$12.99)

Knight Sim Life ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Corgi's Travel ($9.99/$14.99: Saturday)

Sowon: The Toy Wonderland ($8.99/$12.21)

My Horse Stories ($7.99/$10.76: Friday)

Tractor Farming Simulator 3D ($6.99/$9.99)

Bomb Cat ($6.99/$9.49: Friday)

Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The Princess From Another World ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

DungeonSmash - Medieval Dungeons ($5.99/$7.99: Saturday)

Space Routine ($4.99/$7.34: Tuesday)

Space Mercenary Defense Force ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Ninja Flip ($4.99/$6.78)

Pirates Golden Quest ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Baking Time ($4.99/$6.73: Friday)

Slot & Learn Kanji ($3.99/$5.39)

Swipe Right or Left: Geography Binary Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Train Your Brain: Spot the Difference with Dog Photos ($3.99/$5.39)

Hentai Tales Vol.3 ($3.99/$4.99)

Matsutake Game ($3.29/$4.19)

The Fall of Elena Temple ($2.99/$3.99: Tuesday)

Exit Slum 11 ($2.5/$3.50: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The base game of Monster Hunter Rise is 75% off until May 9. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

MotoGP 24 (€49.99/£44.99)

Endless Ocean: Luminous (€49.99/£39.99)

Digital

TriggerHeart Excelica (€28.99/£26.09)

Touhou Mystia's Izakaya (€25.99/£22.9)

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron (€19.99/£17.99: Sunday)

Outbreak The Fedora Files: WHat Lydia Knows (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Armed and Gelatinous: Couch Edition (€14.99/£13.49)

Freddi Fish 2: The Case of the Haunted Schoolhouse (€14.99/£13.49)

Freddi Fish 5: The Case of the Creatures of Coral Cove (€14.99/£13.49)

Surmount (€14.99/£13.49)

All Noobs Must Die (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Tales from Candleforth (€11.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Before the Green Moon (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Full Metal Sergeant (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Sclash (€9.99/£8.99)

Knight Sim Life (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Corgi's Travel (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Sowon: The Toy Wonderland (€8.99/£8.09)

Tractor Farming Simulator 3D (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Bomb Cat (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The Princess From Another World (€5.99/£5.99)

DungeonSmash - Medieval Dungeons (€5.99/£5.99: Saturday)

Space Routine (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Space Mercenary Defense Force (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Ninja Flip (€4.99/£4.99)

Pirates Golden Quest (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Hentai Tales Vol.3 (€3.99/£3.59)

Matsutake Game (€3.29/£2.99)

The Fall of Elena Temple (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Exit Slum 11 (€2.5/£2.30: Friday)

Slot & Learn Kanji (€2.49/£2.24)

Train Your Brain: Spot the Difference with Dog Photos (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

MotoGP 24 (¥5830)

Endless Ocean: Luminous (¥5400)

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron (¥3850: Sunday)

Touhou Mystia's Izakaya (¥3520)

Surmount (¥2000)

All Noobs Must Die (¥1999)

Freddi Fish 2: The Case of the Haunted Schoolhouse (¥1700)

Freddi Fish 5: The Case of the Creatures of Coral Cove (¥1700)

Full Metal Sergeant (¥1500)

Sclash (¥1499)

Bomb Cat (¥1060)

Ninja Shuriken Master (¥999)

DungeonSmash - Medieval Dungeons (¥899)

Sowon: Toy Wonderland (¥880)

Space Routine (¥745)

Space Mercenary Defense Force (¥600)

Hentai Tales Vol 3 (¥470)

Boys Romantic Comedy (¥420)

Easy Geography Learning (¥420)

Finding One Mistake (¥420)

Four Way Observation Quiz (¥420)

Fierce Battle Minesweeper Online (¥398)

Matsutake Game (¥380)