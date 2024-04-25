Nintendo Downloads - April 25, 2024

I had a whole In Memoriam prepped and everything then one of the major releases apparently fell out of a timewarp from 1997.

Things we missed last week: Namco puzzle game Emeraldia was the Archives release, while an out-of-nowhere Indie World brought four shadowdrops with it: stitch. and Sticky Business were in the English show, while (as discussed on the latest episode of RFN) puzzle adventure Exit 8 and seafaring strategy sim Sagres dropped after showing up in the Japanese-language Indie World.

There was a clear favorite among the week's somewhat large crop of pre-Golden Week releases, especially after its director and lead creative died a few months back, until Jordan's review dropped and it sure seems like they fumbled the bag. Or just brought the one from 1997, I dunno. Anyway, since that leaves us in a position where the most sus RPG of the week ISN'T the newest product of Akitoshi Kawazu's collection of blackmail, we'll give the honors to the impressive looking Tales of Kenzera: Zau even if we only know one region's price for it as of press time. For a Winter Games Fest debut, this actually looks good.

Other items of note: Level-5's condition is upgraded to "alive" with the first ever international launch of their follow-up to Little Battlers eXperience in Megaton Musashi, Another Crab's Treasure reminds us that mayonnaise is only a musical instrument for the purpose of Pokemon Nuzlocke runs, we might have a second-ever rerelease of Lynx games after Atari 50 in a collection of Epyx handheld games, and we have the intersection of two of NWR's longest running gags as Anime World Report and Mario Party Monthly present Demon Slayer: Sweep the Board (aka that thing you glossed over in the last Partner Showcase).

North America

Retail

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep The Board (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes ($49.99/$66.99: Tuesday)

SaGa Emerald Beyond ($49.99/$)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Megaton Musashi W ($49.99/$66.99: Wednesday)

Library of Ruina ($39.99/$52.99)

Romance MD: Always on Call ($34.99/$44.99)

Lunar Lander Beyond ($29.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin ($29.99/$39)

Another Crab's Treasure ($29.99/$38.99)

Insurmountable ($24.99/$29.99: Wednesday)

Whisker Waters ($24.99/$31.49)

Builder Simulator ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

S.O.L Search of Light ($19.99/$26.99)

Adventure Bar Story ($19.99/$25.99)

Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition ($19.99/$: Friday)

Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition ($19.99/$: Friday)

Dadish 3D ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Our Field Trip Adventure ($14.5/$13.01)

The Epyx Collection: Handheld ($11.99/$16.49)

Tales from the Under-realm: Hazel ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)

Kanjozoku 2 - Drift Car Games ($11.99/$16.99: Saturday)

Tell Me Your Story ($10.99/$14.99: Friday)

Dash and Roll ($9.99/$14.99)

Home Office Simulator - Ayame Life Sim ($9.99/$13.99)

Escape Game The Dr. Mouse's Lab ($9.99/$12.49)

Cyberpoly RPG - Dark City ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Cape's Escape Game: 8th Room ($9.8/$13.38)

Teared ($7.99/$10.99)

Life Bubble ($7.99/$10.76: Friday)

Zombies, Aleins, and Guns ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventure ($4.99/$6.99: Wednesday)

Ratyrinth ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story ($4.99/$6.99)

Doctor Cat ($4.99/$6.83)

Dracula vs Monsters ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

The Eerie Surroundings ($3.99/$5.99)

Mine Sweeper Million ($3.99/$4.99)

Hidden Cats In New York ($2.99/$3.99)

Purple Slime Production Line ($1.99/$2.45)

Cats Hidden In Italy ($0.99/$1.29)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau ($?/$?: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: An indie sale that kicked off after the Indie World show includes 45% off Trombone Champ and a first sale on The Outer Wilds. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep The Board (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

SaGa Emerald Beyond (€49.99/£39.99)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Digital

Megaton Musashi W (€49.99/£39.99)

Library of Ruina (€34.99/£28.99: Wednesday)

Romance MD: Always on Call (€33.99/£29.99: Wednesday)

Lunar Lander Beyond (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Another Crab's Treasure (€29.99/£26.99)

Whisker Waters (€29.99/£24.99)

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (€29.99/£)

Insurmountable (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

S.O.L Search of Light (€19.99/£17.99)

Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Builder Simulator (€19.5/£16.75: Wednesday)

Adventure Bar Story (€17.99/£16.19)

Our Field Trip Adventure (€14.5/£7.59)

The Epyx Collection: Handheld (€13.99/£11.99)

Dadish 3D (€13.95/£12.49: Wednesday)

Tales from the Under-realm: Hazel (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Kanjozoku 2 - Drift Car Games (€11.99/£11.99: Saturday)

Tell Me Your Story (€10.99/£9.89: Friday)

Dash and Roll (€9.99/£9.99)

Home Office Simulator - Ayame Life Sim (€9.99/£9.99)

Cyberpoly RPG - Dark City (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Where Is Drake? (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Cape's Escape Game: 8th Room (€9.27/£8.29)

Escape Game The Dr. Mouse's Lab (€8.99/£8.09)

Teared (€7.99/£7)

Zombies, Aleins, and Guns (€5.99/£5.99)

Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventure (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Ratyrinth (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Doctor Cat (€4.99/£4.49)

Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story (€4.99/£4.99)

Dracula vs Monsters (€4.99/£: Friday)

The Eerie Surroundings (€3.99/£3.59)

Hidden Cats In New York (€2.99/£2.69)

Mine Sweeper Million (€2.99/£2.69)

Purple Slime Production Line (€1.99/£1.79)

Cats Hidden In Italy (€0.99/£0.99)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (€?/£?: Tuesday)

Japan

Kemonomichi: Girlish Square (¥7920)

SaGa: Emerald Beyond (¥7480)

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep The Board (¥6380)

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes (¥5830: Tuesday)

Let's Play With Dogs (¥5820)

Library of Ruina (¥4950)

Megaton Musashi W (¥4950)

Lunar Lander Beyond (¥3700)

Another Crab's Treasure (¥3520)

Romance MD: Always On Call (¥3480)

Belholgar (¥3300)

Eternal Light (¥3300)

The Epyx Collection: Handheld (¥3200)

SOL: Search of Light (¥2990)

Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute (¥2980)

Class of Heroes 2G Remaster (¥2980)

Insurmountable (¥2700)

Tales of Kenzera; Zau (¥2000: Wednesday)

Dash and Roll (¥1900)

Kanjozoku 2 - Drift Car Games (¥1899)

Vagante (¥1800)

Tell Me Your Story (¥1650)

Cyberpoly RPG - Dark City (¥1599)

Home Office Simulator - Ayame Life Sim (¥1499)

Our Field Trip Adventure (¥1450)

Cape's Escape Game: 8th Room (¥980)

Zombies, Aliens, and Guns (¥910: Friday)

Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story (¥749)

Ratyrinth (¥600)

Mine Sweeper Million (¥500)

Doctor Cat (¥499)

Hidden Cats In New York (¥450)

Junior High Entrance Exam Quiz (¥420)

Painters of the World Quiz (¥420)

Perfect Pitch Quiz (¥420)

Sorting Puzzle: Music Titles (¥420)

Spot the Difference: Dog Photos (¥420)

Cats Hidden In Italy (¥120)