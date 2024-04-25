Nintendo Downloads - April 25, 2024

I had a whole In Memoriam prepped and everything then one of the major releases apparently fell out of a timewarp from 1997.
Things we missed last week: Namco puzzle game Emeraldia was the Archives release, while an out-of-nowhere Indie World brought four shadowdrops with it: stitch. and Sticky Business were in the English show, while (as discussed on the latest episode of RFN) puzzle adventure Exit 8 and seafaring strategy sim Sagres dropped after showing up in the Japanese-language Indie World.
There was a clear favorite among the week's somewhat large crop of pre-Golden Week releases, especially after its director and lead creative died a few months back, until Jordan's review dropped and it sure seems like they fumbled the bag. Or just brought the one from 1997, I dunno. Anyway, since that leaves us in a position where the most sus RPG of the week ISN'T the newest product of Akitoshi Kawazu's collection of blackmail, we'll give the honors to the impressive looking Tales of Kenzera: Zau even if we only know one region's price for it as of press time. For a Winter Games Fest debut, this actually looks good.
Other items of note: Level-5's condition is upgraded to "alive" with the first ever international launch of their follow-up to Little Battlers eXperience in Megaton Musashi, Another Crab's Treasure reminds us that mayonnaise is only a musical instrument for the purpose of Pokemon Nuzlocke runs, we might have a second-ever rerelease of Lynx games after Atari 50 in a collection of Epyx handheld games, and we have the intersection of two of NWR's longest running gags as Anime World Report and Mario Party Monthly present Demon Slayer: Sweep the Board (aka that thing you glossed over in the last Partner Showcase).
North America
Retail
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep The Board (US$59.99/C$79.99)
Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes ($49.99/$66.99: Tuesday)
SaGa Emerald Beyond ($49.99/$)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)
Digital
Megaton Musashi W ($49.99/$66.99: Wednesday)
Library of Ruina ($39.99/$52.99)
Romance MD: Always on Call ($34.99/$44.99)
Lunar Lander Beyond ($29.99/$34.99: Tuesday)
Wrath: Aeon of Ruin ($29.99/$39)
Another Crab's Treasure ($29.99/$38.99)
Insurmountable ($24.99/$29.99: Wednesday)
Whisker Waters ($24.99/$31.49)
Builder Simulator ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)
S.O.L Search of Light ($19.99/$26.99)
Adventure Bar Story ($19.99/$25.99)
Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition ($19.99/$: Friday)
Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition ($19.99/$: Friday)
Dadish 3D ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)
Our Field Trip Adventure ($14.5/$13.01)
The Epyx Collection: Handheld ($11.99/$16.49)
Tales from the Under-realm: Hazel ($11.99/$16.99: Friday)
Kanjozoku 2 - Drift Car Games ($11.99/$16.99: Saturday)
Tell Me Your Story ($10.99/$14.99: Friday)
Dash and Roll ($9.99/$14.99)
Home Office Simulator - Ayame Life Sim ($9.99/$13.99)
Escape Game The Dr. Mouse's Lab ($9.99/$12.49)
Cyberpoly RPG - Dark City ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Cape's Escape Game: 8th Room ($9.8/$13.38)
Teared ($7.99/$10.99)
Life Bubble ($7.99/$10.76: Friday)
Zombies, Aleins, and Guns ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)
Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventure ($4.99/$6.99: Wednesday)
Ratyrinth ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)
Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story ($4.99/$6.99)
Doctor Cat ($4.99/$6.83)
Dracula vs Monsters ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
The Eerie Surroundings ($3.99/$5.99)
Mine Sweeper Million ($3.99/$4.99)
Hidden Cats In New York ($2.99/$3.99)
Purple Slime Production Line ($1.99/$2.45)
Cats Hidden In Italy ($0.99/$1.29)
Tales of Kenzera: Zau ($?/$?: Tuesday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: An indie sale that kicked off after the Indie World show includes 45% off Trombone Champ and a first sale on The Outer Wilds. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Retail
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep The Board (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)
Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)
SaGa Emerald Beyond (€49.99/£39.99)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)
Digital
Megaton Musashi W (€49.99/£39.99)
Library of Ruina (€34.99/£28.99: Wednesday)
Romance MD: Always on Call (€33.99/£29.99: Wednesday)
Lunar Lander Beyond (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)
Another Crab's Treasure (€29.99/£26.99)
Whisker Waters (€29.99/£24.99)
Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (€29.99/£)
Insurmountable (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)
S.O.L Search of Light (€19.99/£17.99)
Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)
Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)
Builder Simulator (€19.5/£16.75: Wednesday)
Adventure Bar Story (€17.99/£16.19)
Our Field Trip Adventure (€14.5/£7.59)
The Epyx Collection: Handheld (€13.99/£11.99)
Dadish 3D (€13.95/£12.49: Wednesday)
Tales from the Under-realm: Hazel (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)
Kanjozoku 2 - Drift Car Games (€11.99/£11.99: Saturday)
Tell Me Your Story (€10.99/£9.89: Friday)
Dash and Roll (€9.99/£9.99)
Home Office Simulator - Ayame Life Sim (€9.99/£9.99)
Cyberpoly RPG - Dark City (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Where Is Drake? (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Cape's Escape Game: 8th Room (€9.27/£8.29)
Escape Game The Dr. Mouse's Lab (€8.99/£8.09)
Teared (€7.99/£7)
Zombies, Aleins, and Guns (€5.99/£5.99)
Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventure (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Ratyrinth (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Doctor Cat (€4.99/£4.49)
Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story (€4.99/£4.99)
Dracula vs Monsters (€4.99/£: Friday)
The Eerie Surroundings (€3.99/£3.59)
Hidden Cats In New York (€2.99/£2.69)
Mine Sweeper Million (€2.99/£2.69)
Purple Slime Production Line (€1.99/£1.79)
Cats Hidden In Italy (€0.99/£0.99)
Tales of Kenzera: Zau (€?/£?: Tuesday)
Japan
Kemonomichi: Girlish Square (¥7920)
SaGa: Emerald Beyond (¥7480)
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep The Board (¥6380)
Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes (¥5830: Tuesday)
Let's Play With Dogs (¥5820)
Library of Ruina (¥4950)
Megaton Musashi W (¥4950)
Lunar Lander Beyond (¥3700)
Another Crab's Treasure (¥3520)
Romance MD: Always On Call (¥3480)
Belholgar (¥3300)
Eternal Light (¥3300)
The Epyx Collection: Handheld (¥3200)
SOL: Search of Light (¥2990)
Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute (¥2980)
Class of Heroes 2G Remaster (¥2980)
Insurmountable (¥2700)
Tales of Kenzera; Zau (¥2000: Wednesday)
Dash and Roll (¥1900)
Kanjozoku 2 - Drift Car Games (¥1899)
Vagante (¥1800)
Tell Me Your Story (¥1650)
Cyberpoly RPG - Dark City (¥1599)
Home Office Simulator - Ayame Life Sim (¥1499)
Our Field Trip Adventure (¥1450)
Cape's Escape Game: 8th Room (¥980)
Zombies, Aliens, and Guns (¥910: Friday)
Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story (¥749)
Ratyrinth (¥600)
Mine Sweeper Million (¥500)
Doctor Cat (¥499)
Hidden Cats In New York (¥450)
Junior High Entrance Exam Quiz (¥420)
Painters of the World Quiz (¥420)
Perfect Pitch Quiz (¥420)
Sorting Puzzle: Music Titles (¥420)
Spot the Difference: Dog Photos (¥420)
Cats Hidden In Italy (¥120)