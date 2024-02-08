Pokemon Legends: Z-A Revealed In Pokemon Presents, Launching 2025

Apparently we took Arceus and added... Sim City?

The next main Pokemon game appears to be waiting a full three years from its predecessor.

The "one more announcement" of the Pokemon Presents was a new Pokemon Legends title. Subtitled "Z-A", the title will be developed by Game Freak and will launch simultaneously worldwide in 2025.

Z-A will be focused on the Kalos region of Pokemon X and Y, as the trailer focuses heavily on a "Lumiose City Redevelopment Plan" (with Lumiose being the hub city of Kalos). Mega Evolution, introduced in this region, will be returning in some form.