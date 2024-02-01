Other Announcements From The Pokemon Presents Presentation

All the fun of opening cards without any of the homicide required to buy them.

In addition to the announcement of Pokemon Legends: AZ, the Pokemon Presents provided updates and a new software announcement for the franchise.

The new announcement was Pokemon TCG Pocket, a mobile version of the Pokemon Trading Card Game that will feature a simplified version of the TCG gameplay as well as the ability to open two packs of cards per day for free. Certain packs will include "immersive" cards which feature brief nature cutscenes with the Pokemon. It will launch on mobile (iOS/Android) in 2024, and is produced in cooperation with Creatures and frequent Nintendo partner/Pokemon Masters dev DeNA.

Additionally: