Private Lobbies Added In F-Zero 99 Update

F-Zero 99 is giving more options for racing with rivals in a new update that has just launched.

Version 1.2 has added a new option for Private Lobbies, which run off of a four digit code so long as the players are in the same game mode. It will be possible to earn experience in the private lobbies, but at reduced rates and without the ability to advance challenges or move up leaderboards.

A "secret track" option has also been added, alongside a more than four-fold increase in the maximum level (from 99 to 399).