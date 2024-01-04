Nintendo Downloads - January 4, 2024

The year begins quiet, and may it stay that way.

Editor's note: Donald is writing this article on New Year's Eve proper, after a red-eye cross country flight in which his sleep was at best, 45 minutes. As he lacks the energy to try and make chicken salad out of this week's releases, normal snark resumes next week.

North America

Digital

Tools Up! Ultimate Edition (US$34.99/C$47.99: Friday)

Arcade Game Zone ($24.99/$34.99: Friday)

Electrician Simulator ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

Truck Simulator 2024 ($13.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Ski Simulator: Winter Sports ($9.99/$13.99: Sunday)

Isolated ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

The Spy Who Shot Me ($7.99/$10.99)

Shivering Stone ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Forbidden Ghost Photo ($3.99/$5.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Various holiday sales end this week, including Nintendo's ending at 2:59am ET on the 3rd. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

Arcade Game Zero (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Hentai Golf (€21.99/£19.79: Monday)

Electrician Simulator (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Gates of the Mind (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

The World of War II: Frontlines of History (€13.99/£13.99: Sunday)

Truck Simulator 2024 (€13.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

City Bus Driver Simulator (€11.99/£10.99: Monday)

Warzone Chronicles: Virtual Warfare Simulator (€11.99/£9.99: Monday)

Ski Simulator: Winter Sports (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Christas Bubble Puzzle (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Milk Seller (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

The Spy Who Shot Me (€7.99/£7.19)

Shivering Stone (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Japan

Atsushi's Detective (¥1000: Sunday)