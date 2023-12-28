Nintendo Downloads - December 28, 2023

The news editor is ready to start whacking the SEO farmers of the eShop with a toaster.

Things we missed last week: Brawler Rough Justice '84 and Archives title Mystic Warriors (a Konami joint), also we have a new one-territory record for releases as Japan hit 79 releases. More on that later.

Especially in North America, this post is probably mislabeled in terms of the date as 21 of 26 releases there either dropped yesterday, or has a release date of today (the 25th). Bah, humbug. There's obviously nothing major in that bunch, as the big release of the week is Thursday's release of Zen Studios's new, more mature pinball title (Pinball M) and that's free to start as is their want. Meanwhile, in Japan, the 79 releases last week are followed by... one, and likely a second in the Archives when that comes out but it's giving me a bit of whiplash. At least they knocked out some of the shovelware the West is getting.

So with that, hopefully whatever you're celebrating today is being done safely and with love, and watch out for amateur hour if you're going anywhere on Sunday night. We'll reconvene next week for the first column of 2021.

North America

My Life: Farm Vet (US$29.99/C$37.79: Monday)

3 in 1 Game Collection ($19.99/$26.49: Monday)

Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt For Moriarty ($19.99/$26.49: Monday)

Tanuki Sunset ($16.99/$19.99: Sunday)

Truckzilla ($11.99/$16.99: Sunday)

Bowling Fever ($9.99/$13.50: Monday)

Trash Punk ($9.99/$13.50: Monday)

Misbloody ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Party Friends ($7.99/$10.99: Sunday)

My Bakery Empire ($7.99/$10.75: Monday)

Pocket Quest ($7.99/$10.75: Monday)

Space Papers: Planet's Border ($7.99/$10.75: Monday)

Cute Critters Pet Kitty ($5.99/$5.99: Sunday)

Fashion World ($5.99/$8.10: Monday)

Kebab Bar Tycoon ($5.99/$8.10: Monday)

Pocket Foosball ($5.99/$8.10: Monday)

Santa's Workshop Adventure ($5.9/$7.90: Monday)

Hard Racing: Stunt Car Driving ($4.99/$6.80: Sunday)

Bloopy & Droopy ($4.99/$7.45: Monday)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)

Nothing to Declare ($4.99/$6.80: Monday)

Light It Up ($4.99/$6.70: Monday)

Chico and the Magic Orchards DX ($4.99/not releasing: Friday)

Found It! ($3.99/$5.39)

Tiny Treasure Hunt ($3.99/$5.39)

Pinabll M (free to start)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's Hits for the Holidays sale is on until end of day January 3, including sales for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Cocoon among others. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Tanuki Sunset (€15.99/£15.99: Sunday)

Nekomin (€14.00/£13.00: Monday)

Truckzilla (€11.99/£9.99: Sunday)

100 Demon Fantasia (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Trash Punk (€9.99/£8.99: Monday)

Party Friends (€7.99/£6.99: Sunday)

Poly Shooting Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Monday)

My Bakery Empire (€7.99/£7.20: Monday)

Pocket Quest (€7.99/£7.20: Monday)

Space Papers: Planet's Border (€7.99/£7.20: Monday)

Cute Critters Pet Kitty (€5.99/£5.39: Sunday)

Fashion World (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Kebab Bar Tycoon (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Pocket Foosball (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Light It Up (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Chico and the Magic Orchards DX (€4.99/£4.29: Friday)

Pinabll M (free to start)

Japan

Misbloody (¥1200)