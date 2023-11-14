Electronic Software Association Officially Ends Efforts To Revive E3

We hate to say we told you so, but baby WE TOLD YOU SO.

After more than four years on life support, E3 is officially dead.

A statement in the Washington Post (possible paywall) confirmed the official death of the show, which was last held in 2019. Electronic Software Association (ESA) president Stanley Pierre-Louis issued a statement to the Post which said partially "We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners."

Following the 2019 show and the revelation of a massive systemic leak of press information, the show attempted to reboot in 2020 with a focus on "influencers" before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the live event down for two years - with only a failed online hosting in 2021. Partner disinterest the last two years prevented the show from returning, with an attempt in 2023 in cooperation with ReedPop (who run the PAX expos and also have put Eurogamer, RockPaperShotgun, VGC, and other outlets up for sale) falling apart. It was reported in June that the 2024 and 2025 shows were already cancelled.