Probably the last one of the year for the other Nintendo 99.

About the only puzzle not represented in the original Super Mario RPG was Tetris, and now Nintendo is taking steps to rectify that.

Super Mario RPG will be the theme for the 36th running of the Tetris 99 Maximus Cup, which will run from 2 a.m. EST Friday to 1:59 a.m. next Tuesday. As with other cups, earning 100 "points" via placement in 99 matches will unlock the theme.

The preview of the theme is below: