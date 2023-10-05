Atari Acquires Developer Digital Eclipse

Several orders of magnitude below Microsoft/ABK, but possibly as damaging.

After dabbling in hotels and cryptocurrency, Atari appears to be re-focusing on games again - as evidenced by an acquisition of the developer of one of their best-received products.

Digital Eclipse, the game historian developer behind 2022's Atari 50 and this years The Making of Karateka, have been acquired by Atari. The deal will cost Atari up to US$20m.

In an FAQ posted on their website, Digital Eclipse confirmed that existing products (such as a remake of the original Wizardry released into Steam Early Access) and unannounced projects would not be affected.