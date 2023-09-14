Riccitello to Sony (e5)

A recent controversial change to the pricing structure of the Unity engine has apparently led to the ouster of the company's CEO/president/chairman.

Unity have announced in a press release that CEO John Riccitello (ex of Electronic Arts) has resigned as CEO, president, chairman, and member of the company's board "effective immediately". Riccitello's role at Unity will consist entirely of continuing to "advise Unity to ensure a smooth transition".

The company had been under fire in recent weeks due to announcing a controversial change to the cost of the platform which would have resulted of a fee of up to $0.20 per installed copy of the game as well as the mandatory addition of a "made in Unity" splash screen. The fees were later walked back, with personal Unity licenses being exempted and the fee being assessed the lower of a per-install charge based on self-reported installs or a flat 2.5% of revenue.