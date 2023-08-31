We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Hideki Kamiya Departing Platinum Games, Next Thing Unknown

by Donald Theriault - September 25, 2023, 8:08 am EDT
Total comments: 3 Source: Platinum Games

I asked my mom like Kamiya said, she wondered why I was calling at 5 a.m.

One of the founding creators behind Platinum has left the studio after nearly 16 years.

In a post on Twitter (the social media site now known as X for some infantile reason), Platinum was the first to confirm the departure effective October 12 (two weeks from Thursday):

Kamiya himself responded confirming the announcement:

One of the founding creators of Platinum out of the ashes of Capcom's Clover Studios, Kamiya served as executive producer on many of the company's projects including the original Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101.

Talkback

M.K.Ultra2 hours ago

I predict he starts up his own indie studio and then creates a spiritual successor to some Platinum IP.

broodwars2 hours ago

I would expect Platinum to fold or get bought out after this. Kamiya is the only reason anyone cared about that company, and Babylon's Fall was a massive flop.

As for Kamiya, I just hope he didn't leave to join a Chinese company, as some of his contemporaries have in recent years.

Adrock1 hour ago

Been reading speculation that PlatinumGames’ LOL attempt at self-publishing and turn toward GaaS as possible reasons for Kamiya’s departure. He apparently pushed for both though these were always precarious moves. It hadn’t shown an ability to consistently create best-sellers. Can’t pay the bills with positive review scores.

I wish Kamiya luck on his own though he’s best when someone else keeps his worse impulses in check. That isn’t an indictment of Kamiya‘s talent. Most people have trouble with the killing-your-darlings aspect of creative works.

As for PlatinumGames, if it stays independent, it’s probably looking at some lean years of support and licensed work. And after that, there aren’t tons of options beyond being a Bayonetta factory.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement