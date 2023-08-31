Hideki Kamiya Departing Platinum Games, Next Thing Unknown

I asked my mom like Kamiya said, she wondered why I was calling at 5 a.m.

One of the founding creators behind Platinum has left the studio after nearly 16 years.

In a post on Twitter (the social media site now known as X for some infantile reason), Platinum was the first to confirm the departure effective October 12 (two weeks from Thursday):

Kamiya himself responded confirming the announcement:

However, I feel this outcome is for the best.

I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way.

I hope you'll keep your eyes peeled.

(2/2) — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) September 25, 2023

One of the founding creators of Platinum out of the ashes of Capcom's Clover Studios, Kamiya served as executive producer on many of the company's projects including the original Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101.