Radio Free Nintendo
Switch

Episode 840: Mario Spreading

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - September 17, 2023, 7:34 pm EDT
You need a little extra space. There's no reason to make this a "thing."

This week it's all Nintendo Direct, front to back.

You know what was in the Direct, and if you don't - you will.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.

This episode's ending music is Main Theme from Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

