We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Voice Of Mario, Luigi In Super Mario Bros. Wonder Revealed

by Donald Theriault - October 13, 2023, 3:32 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: IMDB

Martinet out, a new fresh face in.

We appear to have the new voice of Mario in next week's Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

In a post on Twitter (the site now known as X for some insane reason), voice actor Kevin Afghani confirmed he was the new voice of both Mario and Luigi in Wonder.

Afghani's prior credits are limited; he was the character Arnold in mobile/PS gacha game Genshin Impact and additional voices in the "Secret History of Cuphead", as well as a title character in the Dragon Ball Abridged spinoff Dragon Ball R&R.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement