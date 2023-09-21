Voice Of Mario, Luigi In Super Mario Bros. Wonder Revealed

Martinet out, a new fresh face in.

We appear to have the new voice of Mario in next week's Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

In a post on Twitter (the site now known as X for some insane reason), voice actor Kevin Afghani confirmed he was the new voice of both Mario and Luigi in Wonder.

Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom! — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 13, 2023

Afghani's prior credits are limited; he was the character Arnold in mobile/PS gacha game Genshin Impact and additional voices in the "Secret History of Cuphead", as well as a title character in the Dragon Ball Abridged spinoff Dragon Ball R&R.