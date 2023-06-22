Physical Chicory, Unreleased Shantae Among Games Debuted At Limited Run Games Presentation

"Saving E3" and not increasing operational security is impossible, I'm pretty sure.

Limited Run Games held their annual "E3" presentation earlier today, and the company known for delivering big surprises and highly questionable publishing choices delivered both in equal measure.

Brand New Games

The next major RPG from Zeboyd Games (Cosmic Star Heroine, Cthulhu Saves Christmas), Shakespearean magical girl RPG This Way Madness Lies, will be available digitally on Switch July 25.

A Game Boy Advance Shantae game - known as Shantae: Risky Revolution - that was shelved due to poor sales of the post-GBA Game Boy Color orginal, will be completed and released on a GBA cart; preorders open in September, though it may come to Switch in a digital/physical form later.

WayForward will also publish the "Rose & Camellia Collection" on Switch, with a target release date in 2023; developed by NIGORO and based on a classic Flash series, the game uses the Joy-Con to slap people and was described as "if Punch-Out was themed around the works of Jane Austen".

The last WayForward published game in the show was Clock Tower, receiving its first localization; the 1995 Super Famicom horror game will be remade in LRG's "Carbon Engine" and launch early in 2024.

The next collection from Digital Eclipse (TMNT Cowabunga Collection) will be based on the 1984 action-adventure title Karateka. Originally created by Jordan Mechner (who went on to create the Prince of Persia games), the package will include a full remaster of the game.

Previously only released in Japan, the M2-developed remaster of Toaplan shooter Tiger Heli will go up for preorder in the fall, including multiple versions of Tiger Heli (including the Mega Drive and Famicom), plus a first home release for side-scrolling arcade game GetStar (known as "Guardian" outside Japan.

A "Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection" - compiling all of the games based on the 1993 film - was shown, with more details soon: the footage included NES, Super Nintendo, Genesis, Sega CD, and a Game Boy version. Physical preorders open September 1.

Beloved amusement park simulation Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 will come to Switch this year in a Complete Edition, alongside the game's PC expansions.

A fourth wall-breaking RPG which cites Super Mario RPG as an influence, Another Crusade will launch this fall.

3D platformer Double Shake will release on Switch in 2024.

A remake of the 1997 Sony-published platformer Tomba was shown, but with no release window.

New Limited Releases

2021 Indie Showcase veteran Chicory: A Colorful Tale will have a physical run with preorders "soon".

The June 2021 release Bear's Restaurant and its 2022 follow-up Fishing Paradiso from developer Odencat are up for physical preorder now in an "Odencat's Paradise Collection".

Dungeons of Aether, an action RPG follow-up to brawler Rivals of Aether released in April, will have physical preorders open July 14.

The Castlevania Advance Collection will be available for physical preorder on July 28.

The remake of classic adventure Colossal Cave - developed by Ken and Roberta Williams of Sierra On-Line fame - will have a physical release soon.

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony, a run-and-gun 2D platformer based on the Touhou multiverse that was available digitally in 2022, will go physical at a date to be announced.

Midnight Fight Express (2022) will receive a physical version in the future.

The Gargoyles Remastered physical release will be distributed by Limited Run: more details will be given in the fall.

