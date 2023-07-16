Episode 831: Waluigi Will (Not) Be Normalized

"Waluigi containment is a top priority for this government."
Keeping it brief, because I'm still recovering from writing this bullshit.
New Business:
- Greg and Gui have the latest round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. It's time to see what Vancouver is up to.
- Gui has found another belt-scroller in Fight'N Rage, which is a pretty sick name.
- Jon is wrapping-up Final Fantasy XVI.
- Greg has wrapped Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.
- Lastly, a conversation on Kid Icarus Uprising and Star Fox Command's control accessibility.
Listener Mail:
- Fake or Real: Whatever the hell is going on at Limited Run Games.
- Buying Everybody 1-2 Switch! as an investment is a bad idea.
- Will Nintendo make the mistake of including Waluigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?
This episode's ending music is Sunset Wilds from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It was selected by Guillaume. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.