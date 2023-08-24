The good news is, there's still enough time for it to get a second lotcheck review.

After being threatened on an annual basis for the last three summers, there is now a date attached to the remaster of Plumbers Don't Wear Ties.

In an announcement on Twitter, the service now known as X for some moronic reason, publisher Limited Run Games confirmed that the notorious FMV game would release digitally on December 8. The announcement was accompanied by the official opening of physical preorders for the game next Friday.