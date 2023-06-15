We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Co-op Puzzle Adventure The Past Within Materializes Today on the eShop

by Jordan Rudek - July 6, 2023, 7:00 am EDT
Source: eShop Listing

With a hefty launch discount until July 12.

An asynchronous co-op experience, The Past Within requires two players to work together to solve point-and-click style puzzles. The cross-platform title from developer Rusty Lake launches today on the Switch eShop, and players who pick it up by July 12 will be able to do so at a tidy 40 percent discount. The Past Within has already sold over a million copies across mobile and Steam, and you can check out a trailer below for a look at how the game plays.

