Genesis Expansion Pack Library Gets First Additions In Seventeen Months

You probably forgot this one existed, didn't you.
For the first time since June 27/28, 2023 the Genesis library for the Switch Online expansion pack has added new games. The new additions are:
- MERCS (1991) is a run and gun shooter originally published by Capcom in arcades, with the Genesis collection adding a new "Original" mode option but foregoing the arcade version's multiplayer option.
- Toe Jam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron (1993) is the sequel to the 1991 original in which the title characters have to hunt down Earthlings on their home planet who are wreaking havoc: while the first game had a structure inspired by Rogue, the sequel is a traditional platformer.
- Vectorman (1995) was Sega's attempt to revive the Genesis in the face of the PlayStation (and to a lesser extent the Saturn) plus Nintendo's Donkey Kong Country series, a run and gun side scroller with pre-rendered 3D models used to create the title character and enemies.