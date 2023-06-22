Nintendo Downloads - June 22, 2023

Next week is the ridiculous, this week is the sublime.

Things we missed last week: Taito's Megablast in the Archives.

Another quiet week before all of the big releases drop next week to close out the calendar and fiscal quarter (as well as tragically the horse game), and I get to prep that list three timezones from home after attending the last high school graduation I'll ever need to. As for this week, it's another backlog battle with a couple of releases we'll be tracking: Railway Empire 2 finally pulling into the Switch station, Nova Lands (fresh off TWO Summer Game Mess appearances), and action platformer Skautfold: Usurper. An RPG sequel that some of my friends will be into is Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2, and the tasteful award goes to Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine taking Puyo Puyo to the slaughterhouse.

And the sole retail release of the week (for now) is another Aksys joint that despite being developed by Nippon Columbia, comes out in Japan two weeks from now.

North America

Retail

Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island (US$39.99/C$54.34)

Digital

Railway Empire 2 ($49.99/$56.99)

Everdream Valley ($24.99/$32.99: Friday)

Nova Lands ($19.99/$26.59: Wednesday)

Princess Closet - No Voice ($19.99/$27.26)

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 ($19.99/$25.19)

Sky Caravan ($19.99/$27.16: Friday)

Rice Bowl Restaurant ($14.99/$19.99)

Skautfold: Usurper ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Broodstar ($11.00/?: Saturday)

Dr Fetus' Mean Meat Machine ($9.99/$12.99)

Neko Secret Homecoming ($9.99/$11.99)

Earthen Dragon ($9.90/$12.90)

Auralux: Constellations ($7.99/$9.99)

Alice Sisters ($5.99/$8)

Robolt ($4.99/$5.99: Tuesday)

Zenful Journey ($4.99/$6.77: Tuesday)

Unimime - Unicycle Madness ($4.99/$6.49)

Tricks Magician ($4.99/$6.69: Friday)

Marble Ball Friends ($3.99/$5.38)

Finger Football: Goal in Two ($2.00/$2.70: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's "Hyper Max Sale" runs until the 25th and in addition to half off Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope also includes the first sale for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + the DLC, half off the Portal Companiion Collection, and a discount on Live a Live. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Retail

Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island (€34.99/£29.99: Wednesday)

Digital

Railway Empire 2 (€49.99/£45.99)

Everdream Valley (€24.99/£22.49)

Nova Lands (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Princess Closet - No Voice (€19.99/£17.71: Wednesday)

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2 (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Sky Caravan (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Rice Bowl Restaurant (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Skautfold: Usurper (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Dr Fetus' Mean Meat Machine (€9.99/£7.99)

Neko Secret Homecoming (€9.99/£8.99)

Earthen Dragon (€9.9/£8.89)

Auralux: Constellations (€7.99/£6.99)

Alice Sisters (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Robolt (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Zenful Journey (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Quick Race (€4.99/£4.49)

Tricks Magician (€4.99/£4.99)

Unimime - Unicycle Madness (€4.99/£4.49)

Marble Ball Friends (€3.59/£3.19)

Finger Football: Goal in Two (€1.99/£1.79: Monday)

Japan

Sky Caravan (¥2795)

Nova Lands (¥2390)

Diamond Girl -A Serious Lesson In Love- (¥1980)

Princess Closet - No Voice (¥1980)

Transfiguration Boyfriend -Fascinating Perfume- (¥1980)

Rice Bowl Restaurant (¥1980)

Medieval Royal Chess (¥1399)

Dr Fetus's Mean Meat Machine (¥1200)

Moon Raider (¥1200)

Auralux: Constellation (¥1000)

Neko Secret Homecoming (¥1000)

Alice Sisters (¥802)

Unimime - Unicycle Madness (¥580)

Robolt (¥500)

Animal Knowledge Quiz (¥420)

Inspiration In A Place Like This (¥420)

Marble Ball Friends (¥410)