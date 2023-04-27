AEW Fight Forever Rings Opening Bell On June 29

Come on Tony, is CM Punk REALLY worth the headaches?

After some delays, the Switch is about to become All Elite.

The first licensed game for the All Elite Wrestling promotion, AEW Fight Forever, will be available on June 29 according to the company's gaming-specific Twitter account. A preorder for the physical edition is now open on Amazon.

The game marks the wrestling publishing debut for the current iteration of THQ (as THQ Nordic): the previous iteration held the license for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) games through 1998 and then were the publisher of WWF / WWE games from 1999 to the company's bankruptcy when 2K took over the license.