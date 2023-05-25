Pikmin 4 Retail Presence Suggests Game Runs On Unreal Engine 4

Just the second game - and first fully internal one - to run on the console-standard engine.

Japanese download cards for PIkmin 4 have appeared in the wild, and in addition to new screens is some new information on next month's release.

An image on the back of the card (as shown in a post from Twitter user @Genki_JPN embedded below) shows an Unreal Engine logo among the other copyright information. Although Unreal Engine 4 is frequently used by 3rd party Switch publishers, Pikmin 4 would be the first UE4 game published by Nintendo since Yoshi's Crafted World in 2019 - a project whose development was predominantly handled by Good Feel Inc.