PC Gaming Show Includes Several Switch Announcements

As has become tradition, a few Switch games were revealed in the PC Gamer-sponsored PC Gaming Show.
- Although he's not wielding a cane, the original Scrooge is finally getting an exploration-focused platformer in the form of Ebenezer and the Invisible World - there is currently no release date.
- Modus Games have announced a publishing agreement for Diesel Legacy: The Brazen Age, a tag team 2D fighter that promises full rollback netcode and the ability for dead teammates to parry attacks from "beyond the grave".
- Action roguelike Ember Knights, which has been in Steam Early Access, will move to version 1.0 on July 18 and a Switch release should come around the same time.
- Bloomtown: A Different Story was the last announcement of the day, a 2D social RPG that includes Switch on its platforms: its development and other details on its website.
- Trailers re-ran for Nova Lands (June 22) and 30XX (Aug 9).