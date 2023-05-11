Everybody 1-2 Switch Real For Some Reason, Launching June 30

Guaranteed to make someone act like a horse's rear end.

There will be a game from Nintendo between Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4, just not a game anyone expected to actually exist.

Everybody 1-2 Switch has appeared on the eShop with a release date of June 30. It will retail for US$29.99 / C$39.99, and a physical option is shown on the store though preorders are not yet live.

Word of the game's existence was revealed last year in an article at the late, lamented Fanbyte, with a note that the game tested very poorly internally and there was a debate about whether to release the game at all.