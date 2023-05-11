We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Everybody 1-2 Switch Real For Some Reason, Launching June 30

by Donald Theriault - June 1, 2023, 9:19 pm EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo

Guaranteed to make someone act like a horse's rear end.

There will be a game from Nintendo between Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4, just not a game anyone expected to actually exist.

Everybody 1-2 Switch has appeared on the eShop with a release date of June 30. It will retail for US$29.99 / C$39.99, and a physical option is shown on the store though preorders are not yet live.

Word of the game's existence was revealed last year in an article at the late, lamented Fanbyte, with a note that the game tested very poorly internally and there was a debate about whether to release the game at all.

Talkback

Khushrenada15 hours ago

Best news story in weeks. Can't wait to see how this plays out on the Japanese sales charts.

Ian Sane1 hour ago

For all the success the Switch has had there appears to be someone high up in Nintendo who is very insistent that Wii-style gimmicks are still where things should really be at.  I think back to how much focus of the Switch reveal was on HD rumble and the motion control elements of the joycons, features that if they never existed would have had no negative impact on the Switch's sales whatsoever.  1-2 Switch was also a major focus.  The game was poorly received and yet somehow a sequel got greenlit and here they are releasing it despite it testing poorly internally and there being essentially no market for it.  And it even gets a physical release!  Someone big at Nintendo is pushing this nonsense and has enough clout that no one can tell him "No, we're not releasing a game that we all know sucks that's a sequel to a game no one gives a damn about!"  Nope, instead they're spending money to print copies to clutter up the cheap bin at Gamestop for years to come.

