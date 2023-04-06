Nintendo To Return As GamesCom Exhibitor, First Appearance Since 2019

It won't just be "play Tears of the Kingdom on the floor", so...?

Nintendo will be attending one of the two major game industry trade shows left following the death of E3.

In a statement today, the German Game Industry Association have announced that Nintendo will be exhibiting at the 2023 edition of Gamescom, which runs in Cologne, Germany from 22 - 27 August. This is the first time Nintendo has attended the show in person since 2019, with the 2022 show the first time Gamescom had a public presentation since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic began.

Thus far, Nintendo is the first of the major console manufacturers to commit to an in-person presence at the show. Traditionally Nintendo has skipped the Tokyo Game Show, so this will likely be the only in-person trade show they attend in 2023.<?p>