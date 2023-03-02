Sonic Origins Gets Plus Edition On June 23, Upgrade Option Available

You can probably guess why that particular date was chosen.

It's Sonic's 30th anniversary, and his collection will be getting a lot bigger on the 32nd.

Sega have announced a "Plus" edition of Sonic Origins will release on June 23 to radically expand the June 2022-released classic Sonic compilation. The new additions will include:

12 Sonic-universe Game Gear games (Sonics 1, 2, Chaos, Triple Trouble, Blast, Labyrinth, Spinball, Drift, and Drift 2 plus Dr Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, Tails's Adventure, and Tails Sky Patrol)

Playable Knuckles in Sonic CD

Playable Amy Rose in Sonics 1/2/3/CD

A "Sonic Origins Plus" pack will be available from June 23 for $39.99 MSRP - as that is the MSRP of the existing release, the original will likely be discontinued digitially - with early purchasers able to upgrade for US$9.99 or equivalent. A physical edition will be available with an artbook, reversible cover, and all of the previous downloadable content.